Dan Ashworth failed in Newcastle swoop for “inspirational” 524-app star

Newcastle United reportedly looked into signing veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster before deciding to go for Loris Karius instead.

The Magpies are widely reported to have agreed a deal for former Liverpool shot-stopper Karius, but Pete O’Rourke says that Foster was also targeted by club chief Dan Ashworth.

He tweeted: “Former Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster turned down an approach from Newcastle to join on a short-term deal before they turned to ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.”

Newcastle needed a backup goalkeeper, having allowed Martin Dubravka to join Manchester United on loan, with the option of recalling him not possible until January.

