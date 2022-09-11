Opinion: Premier League new signing XI – Arsenal duo make the cut after impressive start

It seems, every single year, Premier League clubs break the record for spending in the summer transfer window.

This summer was no different, with Premier League clubs spending £1.9bn according to The Guardian, a new record.

Now, with the Premier League fixtures postponed this weekend after The Queen sadly passed away, we take a look at a starting eleven of some of the summer signings who have impressed the most this season.

Goalkeeper – Nick Pope

After Burnley got relegated from the Premier League, it was no surprise to see a club act fast and bring the England international back to the top flight.

Pope has offered solidity in goal for Newcastle, and sits second in the league in terms of save percentage, behind Everton’s Jordan Pickford (data via FBRef).

Right-back – Aaron Hickey

Hickey has spent the majority of his short career playing as a left-back, but since joining Brentford, the Scottish International has played on the right-hand side of their defence.

A signing which may have gone under the radar slightly, but Hickey has adapted to the Premier League with ease, and has helped Brentford get off to an impressive start this season.

Centre-back – James Tarkowski

With £1.9bn spent by Premier League clubs, it may come as a surprise to see a free transfer make the list. However, after Everton endured such a difficult season last campaign, Frank Lampard desperately needed to add leadership and fight to his current squad.

Tarkowski brings that in abundance and his experience has been evident in his early performances for Everton this season.