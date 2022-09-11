Premier League games in London under threat despite hope of return to action

The Premier League could be set to return next weekend, but there is an issue over playing games in London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Games have been postponed this weekend as the country enters into a period of mourning for the late monarch, and there remain potential issues over hosting matches in London ahead of the funeral.

This comes from a report in The Athletic, which states:

“It is understood that games in the capital are at threat because of safety concerns, with police officers likely to be redeployed at short notice to help manage the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“One potential solution under discussion involves London clubs playing away from home next weekend instead of at their own stadiums.

“But this idea is unlikely to prove popular with clubs who would have to host a new home game at one week’s notice, owing to the complications that come with staffing matches at short notice.”

There are a long list of London clubs in the Premier League, with a derby scheduled between Brentford and Arsenal, while Chelsea were due to host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.