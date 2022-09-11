The Premier League have agreed to West Ham’s demands for the standard of VAR and the referees to be discussed at their next meeting.

That’s according to West Ham club chief Karren Brady, speaking in her column with The Sun.

“At West Ham we are still angered by the VAR farce that cost us a point at Stamford Bridge last weekend. So much so that I insisted the Premier League add VAR and referee standards to their next agenda,” said Brady.

West Ham were robbed of a last-minute equaliser against Chelsea, with VAR ruling a Maxwel Cornet goal out due to a foul on Edouard Mendy in the build up.

“Which is why the Prem agreed instantly that the subject would be added on the agenda at their next meeting,” added Brady.