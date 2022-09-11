Rangers vs Napoli Champions League clash postponed due to Police concerns following Queen’s death

Napoli
Rangers’ upcoming Champions League clash against Napoli at Ibrox is due to be cancelled, it has been confirmed.

The game will now take place at a later date due to concerns about the lack of Police available following the death of Queen Elizabeth II this week.

The late monarch’s funeral is due to take place in London on September 19th, and the UK is also currently in a period of mourning.

This has seen Premier League fixtures called off this weekend, though some other sports are still going ahead.

Rangers vs Napoli, however, is the latest game to be hit by the issues surrounding the Queen’s passing.

The game has been moved back 24 hours, so will take place on Wednesday instead.

