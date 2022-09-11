Striker wanted by Leeds Unitedset for move that could end his World Cup dream

Leeds target Raul de Tomas is edging closer to a move to Rayo Vallecano which could end his World Cup dream.

De Tomas had been linked with a move to Leeds during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Now, according to Marca, De Tomas is close to agreeing a move to sign for Rayo Vallecano.

However, as the transfer window is closed, his new club will be unable to register him, meaning he will not be able to feature until January, all but ending his hopes of playing for Spain at the World Cup.

