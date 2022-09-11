Insider says 49-year-old Champions League winner could replace David Moyes

West Ham have been tipped as the next destination for former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Hammers haven’t made the best start to the season, and it could be that David Moyes will soon be looking over his shoulder.

Tuchel, meanwhile, has just been made available after leaving Chelsea on Wednesday, and pundit Stan Collymore believes the German tactician could end up at a different kind of club next.

Despite winning the Champions League with Chelsea, Collymore has questioned if the 49-year-old will end up at another top club next, suggesting someone like West Ham could be his level.

“He’s obviously somewhere in between either end of that spectrum – and that’s why I don’t see him automatically getting one of the big European jobs anytime soon,” Collymore said in his Sunday People column.

“Maybe in Italy, a Juventus or one of the Milan clubs might be looking to make a change during the World Cup and they will be interested.

“But he can’t hang around too long for fear of becoming yesterday’s man and I wonder if his most likely destination will be one of our B+ clubs, such as Newcastle, West Ham or Aston Villa. Eddie Howe, David Moyes and Steven Gerrard could well be the ones looking over their shoulders and their clubs could afford to pay Tuchel £8m-£10m a year.”