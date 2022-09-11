Wolves ready to rival Liverpool in the battle to sign midfielder

Wolves are ready to rival Liverpool in the battle to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez only signed for Benfica during the summer transfer window, joining from Argentinian side River Plate.

The young midfielder has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Portugal, and his performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

Despite only recently joining Benfica, he could be on his way out in January, with Wolves looking to sign him in the next transfer window after failing with a bid in the summer, according to The Sun.

Liverpool have also previously shown an interest in Fernandez, with Sky Sports reporting that the Merseyside club are monitoring his progress after he signed for Benfica.

It’s no surprise to see Liverpool targeting a midfielder after a disappointing start to the season. Many experts and fans of Liverpool have put their inconsistency down to their midfield issues, with the likes of Thiago, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson now into their thirties and struggling to stay fit.

Even when fit, it’s clear that Milner and Henderson especially aren’t able to produce the levels they did when Liverpool were at their peak over the last few seasons.