AC Milan star’s contract talks stall amid interest from Chelsea

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao’s contract talks have stalled amid interest from Chelsea.

Leao has had an impressive start to the season for Milan, after enjoying his best goalscoring campaign last year.

The Portuguese forward is usually deployed out wide, but can also play through the middle as a striker. With Chelsea losing both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in the summer, a versatile forward was needed in the summer, with Thomas Tuchel opting to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the end.

However, the former Barcelona forward is reaching the latter stages of his career, so finding a long-term replacement for Aubameyang would be a smart move. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan forward Leao, and they’ve now received a boost in their pursuit.

According to Correire dello Sport, contract discussions between Leao and AC Milan have stalled, with the young attacker demanding an excessive salary to sign a new deal.

Leao is already capable of playing an important role at an elite-level club, but at the age of 23 would also provide a long-term solution to Chelsea’s attack.