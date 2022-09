Former Premier League footballer Andy Carroll was involved in a horrifying head-on car crash.

Carroll, who last played for Championship side West Brom, was pictured after crashing his £130,000 Mercedes, as reported by The Sun.

The former Liverpool striker was still at the scene after the incident with police, with his expensive car looking slightly worse for wear.

A witness revealed how it was “lucky no one died” after seeing how horrifying the incident was.