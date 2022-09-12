Video: Alexandre Lacazette’s voice sounds bizarre in post-match interview

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has undergone a slightly bizarre transformation since returning to Lyon this summer.
We’re not quite sure what’s going on in this video, but just watch and listen as the Frenchman speaks in a very high pitched voice in this post-match interview…
What’s happened to Laca’s voice ???? pic.twitter.com/p1UyxKpuRv
— GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) September 11, 2022
Pictures courtesy of Prime Video Sport France
Lacazette certainly didn’t used to sound like this during his Arsenal days – see below for a clip of him speaking after a game with the Gunners in 2020…
The interviewer didn’t seem to think there was anything particularly strange about Lacazette’s voice, but this is certainly a change from normal, so it would be interesting to find out what’s caused it!