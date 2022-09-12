Arsenal star could leave in January despite only joining during the summer

Arsenal winger Marquinhos could leave the club on loan in January if they bring in another wide player during the next transfer window.

Since joining Arsenal during the summer transfer window, Marquinhos has struggled to find regular game time. The Brazilian was given a chance to impress during Arsenal’s Europa League game last week, where he scored the opening goal of the game.

Due to his age, his lack of game time is understandable, but if Marquinhos wants to develop and gain experience then he will need to be playing more regularly.

Now, according to The Sun, Arsenal will allow Marquinhos to leave on loan in January if they bring in another wide player during the transfer window.

Arsenal allowed Nicolas Pepe to leave on loan during the summer transfer window, meaning Marquinhos was needed to provide cover for Bukayo Saka.

If Arsenal can bring in a player comfortable playing second fiddle to Saka, allowing them to send Marquinhos out on loan to continue his development, it could be some smart business from The Gunners.