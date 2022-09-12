Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal’s response to Bernd Leno criticism

Arsenal supposedly can’t understand what was meant by Bernd Leno’s claims that his departure from the club was due to politics.

The German shot-stopper had been first choice for the Gunners when he first joined, but ended up featuring less often once Aaron Ramsdale joined from Sheffield United last summer.

Leno clearly wasn’t happy at no longer being the club’s number one, and ended up leaving for Fulham in this summer’s transfer window.

In a later interview with German newspaper Sport Bild, as quoted and translated by the Metro, Leno said: “When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go.

“In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me: I had to get out of here.”

Responding to this claim, Fabrizio Romano explained in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Arsenal did not recognise these claims being made by their former player.

The journalist added that he felt Arsenal’s decision to make Ramsdale their number one over Leno needed to be respected.

“I’m told that Arsenal can’t understand the meaning behind Leno’s words as they simply wanted and signed Aaron Ramsdale as goalkeeper for present and future,” Romano explained.

“I think Leno is a very good goalkeeper and can be a good signing for Fulham, but Arsenal had a different strategy and it has to be respected.”