Chelsea can play Champions League game vs Red Bull Salzburg but Liverpool fixture to be rearranged

Chelsea’s home game against Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend is expected to be delayed, but their Champions League clash against Red Bull Salzburg can reportedly go ahead.

That’s the latest on the slightly strange situation in English football at the moment, with The Athletic providing an update on Chelsea’s situation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Police numbers are likely to be a major issue at the moment during this period of mourning, with plenty of people flocking to London to pay their respects, with the late monarch’s funeral set to be held next Monday.

This could mean a game at Stamford Bridge can no longer go ahead safely this weekend, but Wednesday’s home game against Salzburg is seemingly set to be given the green light, according to The Athletic.

This means new Chelsea manager Graham Potter gets a chance to finally take charge of his first game for the club, though he’ll likely have to wait until after the international break in October to lead the Blues for a league game for the first time.