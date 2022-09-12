Exclusive: “It’s rubbish, folks” – Stan Collymore hits back at bizarre Chelsea rumour

Former Premier League star Stan Collymore has laid into the bizarre speculation that Chelsea players will have been affected by Thomas Tuchel’s private life.

The German tactician was sacked by Chelsea last week – a decision that came rather out of the blue, even if the team hadn’t made the best start to the 2022/23 season.

A report from the Independent suggested Tuchel’s relationship with his players had been breaking down towards the end of his time in charge, with his divorce and new relationship with a younger woman supposedly a big talking point in the squad.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, however, Collymore insisted he isn’t buying that at all…

“I don’t buy all the rumours and speculation about his private life in the dressing room,” Collymore said.

“It’s rubbish, folks. When you’re in a dressing room with 25 guys, girls, boys, men, women, whatever football team you play for at professional level, your gaffer’s private life … you might hear something and you might hear a bit of banter between two or three players, and that’s it.

“The notion that Chelsea players were sitting there worried that Tuchel’s private life had gone in this direction and therefore there were concerns and there was a problem – utter BS.

“Players just don’t care that much, they don’t care about internal politics, that’s all Twitter fodder.”