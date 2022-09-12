Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has rejected a new contract and looks set to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Kante’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of the season. The French international has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success over recent years, and their performances whilst he’s been injured this season show how important he is to the team.

Losing him, especially on a free transfer, would be devastating for Chelsea, and according to The Athletic, Kante has rejected Chelsea’s offer of a new contract, with the Frenchman looking for a more long-term deal.

The report claims that multiple clubs, including two from the Premier League, would be interested in signing Kante if he was to run his contract down, and it does look likely that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Chelsea are reluctant to offer Kante a long-term deal, due to his age and recent injuries, so if the two parties are unable to come to an agreement, the 31-year-old could be on his way out the door at Stamford Bridge.