Chelsea vs Liverpool clash likely to be postponed due to lack of available police

Chelsea’s game against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this weekend most likely won’t be able to go ahead due to lack of police numbers amid the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Blues were scheduled to host the Reds, but there is likely to be a particular security concern in London at the moment due to the amount of work and effort going into preparations for the Queen’s funeral next week.

This big news has shocked the world and huge numbers are expected to flock to the capital over this period, both from across this country and from others, and that now looks to have put the Chelsea-Liverpool game in doubt, according to the Daily Mirror.

. @StanCollymore on the #EPL and #EFL postponing games following the Queen's death ?? "It isn't about a debate on the monarchy. It's about fundamental respect." ? "Damned if they do, damned if they don't…" ? pic.twitter.com/3e90Y3hRIa — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 12, 2022

Last weekend’s Premier League fixtures were all postponed, and Arsenal’s upcoming Europa League game against PSV is also unable to go ahead.

This could end up being a tricky challenge in the months ahead as fixtures were already pretty congested due to the winter World Cup coming up at the end of the year.