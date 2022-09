Journalist Paul Brown believes Said Benrahma has been unfairly snubbed in the last games for West Ham United.

Brown thinks Said Benrahma should play more than only 45 minutes after starting the season in fine form for the Hammers.

The Algerian star was subbed off at half-time during Conference League game against FCSB and only played 17 minutes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Speaking with GiveMeSport, the journalist claimed: “Benrahma did start the season like he was going to tear it up pretty quickly.

“So, it is a little surprising that he hasn’t played more because I think the manager should be relying on players who look like they’re in form and at the top of their game.” – finished Brown.