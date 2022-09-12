Club Brugge director Bart Verhaeghe confirms Leeds interest in signing Belgium striker Noa Lang.

The 23-year-old was a very coveted man this summer but decided to stay at Brugge at least until January.

Teams like Leeds, Arsenal, Everton and AC Milan enquired about his services and French outfit Lille even launched a €18m bid which was refused by the striker himself. “Noa has received several offers. Some clubs have talked to him, like Milan or Leeds,” explains Verhaeghe

“For us, he had the green light to leave but, in the end, he chose to stay. He is a very selective guy. He received an 18 million euro offer from the Lille but refused it. In the end, he made the decision and told us he wanted to stay.

“Now, we are putting a lot of emphasis on his character and class.” – finished Verhaeghe.

The Yorkshire club were deep in search for a striker this summer but failed with bids to sign Bamba Dieng and Cody Gakpo, only to settle for young Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto on Deadline Day.