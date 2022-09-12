EFL games set to resume next week for midweek fixtures

EFL midweek matches are set to resume next week amid ongoing uncertainty over security and resources during the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died last week, bringing the country to something of a standstill as preparations are made for the late monarch’s funeral.

The Premier League postponed matches at the weekend, and it’s not yet clear when they will be able to return to action due to concerns over Police numbers.

Still, reports now claim EFL fixtures next week can go ahead.

Simon Stone of the BBC has said:

“Organised football will return on Monday. Four FA Trophy matches and two in the National League pyramid are allowed to go ahead as scheduled.” He stated on Twitter, later adding: “The plan is for EFL matches to be played in midweek subject to local policing/security that will be dealt with on a game-by-game basis.”

Other sports have been able to continue, such as cricket and rugby, so football fans will no doubt be hoping their beloved sport can resume as soon as possible.