Luis Diaz was close to joining Tottenham before he signed for Liverpool, but the Colombian had his heart set on a move to Merseyside.

Diaz signed for Liverpool during the January transfer window and quickly become a fan favourite at Anfield. The Colombian’s direct running and flair make him an exciting player to watch, but he could so easily have joined another club if Liverpool didn’t act fast.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Diaz was close to joining Tottenham.

“As you may remember, Diaz was close to joining Tottenham but it was not a done deal or something like that. Tottenham had direct talks with Porto last January, and West Ham also sent a proposal, but Luis Diaz only wanted Liverpool because of Klopp and because of Champions League football,” said Romano.

Both Tottenham and West Ham were without Champions League football at the time, so the prospect of joining Liverpool was understandably exciting for Diaz.

Diaz has been a revelation for Liverpool since signing from Porto, as he looks to emulate the achievements of the last left-sided winger to ply his trade at Anfield, Sadio Mane.

Mane is one of the best wingers to have graced the Premier League, so Diaz may have some way to go to be compared to the Senegalese star.