Stan Collymore has had his say on whether he believes the pressure is building on Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after a poor start to the season.

Liverpool haven’t had the best of starts to the season and their latest result in the Champions League could have heaped the pressure on manager Klopp.

Liverpool lost 4-1 away to Napoli in the opening game of the group stages and many fans and pundits have been discussing whether Klopp has taken this Liverpool team as far as they can go.

Former Liverpool player Collymore, however, believes Klopp is going absolutely nowhere, unless he decides himself to leave the club.

. @StanCollymore on the speculated pressure building on #LFC boss Jurgen Klopp ?? "Going nowhere!" ? "But if he doesn't get the opportunity to build on the amazing work he's done, he says 'I'm out!" ? pic.twitter.com/MhG9YHC300 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 12, 2022

“Klopp’s going nowhere. There’s going to be an internal debate now at Liverpool as to whether Klopp gets more money or whether he says ‘you know what, I can’t move this on anymore’ and I wouldn’t be surprised at some point, that Jurgen Klopp if he doesn’t get the opportunity to build on the amazing work that he’s done, he just says ‘I’m out’,” said Collymore, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

If Liverpool don’t choose to back Klopp in the near future, particularly in the midfield position, then Klopp may have to make the difficult decision to walk from the job.

There’s no doubting Klopp’s ability as a manager, but he isn’t a miracle worker, and it’s clear to see that Liverpool do need to continue spending money if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.