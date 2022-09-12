Graham Potter sees former player Leandro Trossard as a dream target for his new club Chelsea.

Potter was recently appointed as the new manager of Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel was surprisingly sacked. The former Brighton manager may turn to his former club to try and secure new signings, with one player in particular considered a dream target for Chelsea.

According to Voetbalnieuws, Belgian utility player Trossard is a dream target for Potter now he’s made the switch to Chelsea.

Trossard has been utilised in a host of positions for Brighton under Potter, most recently as a wing-back. Brighton play a similar system to Chelsea in terms of using attacking wing-backs, so Potter could raid his former club with the comfort of knowing they’re likely to adapt to the style of play with ease.

Trossard’s versatility could make him a useful signing for Chelsea. Most importantly, he’s aware of the demands Potter places on his players, is used to the Premier League, and should take little time to become accustomed to life at Chelsea.

Potter has to ensure he has a squad of players buying into his ideas, so recruiting from his former club won’t be a surprise to see in the near future.