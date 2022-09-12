Leeds top favourites to land West Ham contract rebel

Leeds United are reportedly the clear favourites for the potential transfer of West Ham youngster Harrison Ashby.

The highly-rated 20-year-old is expected to have a number of admirers as his Hammers future is cast into doubt, with the club struggling to get him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Leeds have a good transfer record when it comes to snapping up top young talent, and it looks like Ashby could be the latest name to add to their list.

Discussing the transfer saga, journalist Dean Jones suggested Leeds were in a good position.

“They do still like him. I think, from here, it’s going to depend on how West Ham decide to deal with him,” he told Give Me Sport.

“Whether they reassess his contract situation and they can convince him of their own plans, there’s a lot to be sorted out there over the next few months.”