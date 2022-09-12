Journalist says Marsch want to get rid of Leeds attacker Posted by Nick Jones September 12th 2022, 19:35 Journalist Dean Jones says Jesse Marsch want to get Dan James ‘out of the club’ after loaning him out to Fulham.The 25-year-old joined Fulham on season-long loan and it looks like he won’t get to play for the Yorkshire club again.James joined Leeds from Man UTD in a £25m deal but failed to meet the expectations, scoring only four goals in 40 appearances for the club The transfer insider said: “This isn’t looking for him to improve. This is looking to get him out of the squad, so I think Dan James and Leeds, that story seems to be over now.” The Wales international is seen as surplus to requirements after the signing of Wilfried Gnonto on Deadline Day and most likely has played his last competitive game for Leeds this season. Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.