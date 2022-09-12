Liverpool could poach Aston Villa star by offering swap deal

Liverpool could bring in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz by offering a swap deal.

Bringing in a midfielder could be a priority for Liverpool in the near future. Despite an array of talent in the middle of the pitch, some of Liverpool’s more experienced players have started to show signs of declining, with regular injuries being picked up.

According to the Express, Liverpool showed an interest in Luiz during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise with Aston Villa keen to keep hold of the Brazilian.

A swap deal could be tempting for Steven Gerrard, and the Express have suggested that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be used as part of the deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has expressed his praise for Gerrard in the past, calling him his “idol”.

The report suggests that Oxlade-Chamberlain would be open to a move to Villa, and working under a manager who he considers his idol could be the catalyst to reignite his career.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is yet to feature for Liverpool this season, so you’d imagine a move away from the club would be of interest to the 29-year-old if he wants to end his career playing regularly at the highest level.