Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Gavi with the youngster set to sign a new contract this week.

Gavi has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent months. The young Spaniard has been in negotiations with Barcelona over a new deal, but clubs have been circling in case the 18-year-old refuses to renew his contract.

Despite his age, Gavi has already made over 50 appearances for Barcelona, a ridiculous achievement for someone who only turned 18 last month.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Gavi is set to sign a new contract this week, keeping him at Barcelona until 2026, with Liverpool listed as one of the clubs who were interested in acquiring his services.

Missing out on a player as talented as Gavi will be disappointing for Liverpool, but the attraction of playing for Barcelona is one that’s often too big to turn down for many players.

We’ve seen with the likes of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Jules Kounde during the summer transfer window, all three were heavily linked with a move to Premier League clubs but chose to join the Spanish giants.