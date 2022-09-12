More bad news for Liverpool as another key player injured for Ajax game

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is reportedly out of the upcoming Champions League game against Ajax due to a suspected knee injury.

The Scotland international has been a key player for the Reds for some time now, but it looks like he’ll be unable to make it into the team for tomorrow night’s vitally important European game at Anfield, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Robertson was part of the Liverpool team that lost 4-1 to Napoli last week, and Jurgen Klopp will no doubt have wanted to have him available tomorrow evening to ensure the club can get back to winning ways.

Still, Robertson is said to have an issue with his left knee, according to the Liverpool Echo, meaning Kostas Tsimikas will most likely start in his place.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Liverpool, and much of that is because of the long list of players who’ve been missing.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher are all currently on the side-lines, while other key figures like Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho have also missed games.

Robertson’s absence is another big blow at a time when LFC could really have done with a bit of a lift.