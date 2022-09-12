Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp bizarrely snaps at cameraman during press conference

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp aimed a bizarre dig at a cameraman during his pre-match press conference today as he couldn’t seem to hear reporters’ questions due to the loud clicking of the cameras.

Watch below as Klopp calls out one photographer in particular as he claims he can’t hear what he’s being asked, in what really was a pretty bizarre moment to witness…

Klopp is surely used to having a lot of loud cameras present in situations like this, but he clearly wasn’t happy this time and wasn’t afraid to tell them to stop.

One imagines the German tactician is not too happy with his team’s form this season and that frustration is starting to show in slightly unusual ways.

