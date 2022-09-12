Jurgen Klopp indicates when injured duo could return for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated when he thinks injured midfield duo Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to action for the Reds.

The pair have been out for some time and it’s clearly hurting Liverpool, even if Oxlade-Chamberlain in particular would not have been a regular starter for the club this season.

Fabinho also missed the start of the campaign, while Thiago Alcantara is another who’s been slow to come back, and it’s left Liverpool desperately short of options in the middle of the park.

Liverpool fans will be intrigued to hear that it might not be too much longer before the duo are back in action.

Speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by Goal’s Neil Jones, Klopp expects Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain to be available again in October…

Klopp says Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should return "some time in October" hence their exclusion from CL squad. Says Keita will not go with Guinea for internationals.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 12, 2022

Liverpool have made a poor start to the season, but not so bad that they can’t start to turn things around with an improved run of form soon.

Having extra options in midfield next month could make a big difference for LFC as they look to get back in the title race, or at the very least compete for a top four finish.