“Ridiculous” – former Liverpool star hits out at FSG for not funding major transfer

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has hit out at the owners of his old club for not doing more to fund major signings such as Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Collymore made it clear he felt that Bellingham is a player Liverpool’s owners FSG could afford and should have gone for this summer, but slammed the “ridiculous” notion that the money isn’t there for deals like that.

Watch the video in full below as Collymore calls on the Reds to bring in upgrades on what they currently have in midfield, with Bellingham seemingly his preference to come in and succeed the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner in the middle of the park…

. @StanCollymore on #LFC inconsistent form and threadbare midfield ?? "James Milner shouldn't be a key member of the team…" ? "I'd have blown them [#BVB] out of the market for Jude Bellingham" ??????? pic.twitter.com/RO1XAIuJWM — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 12, 2022

Liverpool fans may well agree with this, as this squad is starting to look a little thin, despite the success of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Some of the club’s best players may now be ageing and past their best, so it’s surely vital for the owners to start spending and give a world class manager like Klopp the chance to turn things around and build a new era at Anfield.