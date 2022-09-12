Exclusive: “It’s done” – Newcastle transfer announcement is imminent, says Fabrizio Romano

Newcastle United are close to announcing the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Magpies have everything in place for Karius now, so after a bit of a delay it’s just a matter of days or even hours before it’s made official.

Discussing the Karius situation, Romano said: “Loris Karius to Newcastle should be announced in a matter of days, or maybe even hours – it’s done.

“Karius completed his medical and signed the contract. It was really fast as Loris was considered as best option and accepted immediately, so there were no other talks.”

Newcastle needed another option in goal due to their current situation with injuries, and with Martin Dubravka recently joining Manchester United on loan.

Karius had some strong moments during his time at Liverpool, but he is unfortunately most well remembered now for his two awful errors in the 2018 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

The German shot-stopper threw the ball straight at Karim Benzema for the opening goal that night, and then let a long-range effort from Gareth Bale slip straight through his hands for the third goal later in the game.

Newcastle fans will hope Karius can prove more effective when he finally completes his move to St James’ Park.