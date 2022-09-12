“Unbelievable player” – Phil Foden snubs Manchester City legend to name best he’s played with

Manchester City star Phil Foden has named Kevin De Bruyne ahead of David Silva as the best player he’s ever played with.

The England international admits he has long idolised former City playmaker Silva, who is undoubtedly a club legend and one of the finest to play in the Premier League.

Still, De Bruyne has been immense for the club as well, and Foden now thinks the Belgian maestro is just ahead of the Spanish star.

City fans would surely have a hard time picking between these two all-time greats, but Foden is in awe of what he sees from his team-mate every day in training.

“When I was watching football and growing up I loved David Silva but seeing Kevin De Bruyne every day in training, the things he does! Unbelievable player; probably the best player I’ve ever, ever played with,” Foden said.

Foden also discussed the England players he was a fan of when he was growing up, expressing his shock that that so-called golden generation of around 2002-2006 never won a major tournament.

“I used to like [David] Beckham, [Wayne] Rooney when I was watching England,” he said. “I thought we should have won something back in the Euros and things. That team was unbelievable.”

Foden now hopes he can play a part in leading England to glory, insisting that’s always been one of his major career goals ever since he was a youngster.

“Just watching football on the TV, seeing big players play football and I just wanted to be like them. I used to go to the park to play every day wishing I could be one of them one day,” he added.

Phil Foden was speaking as a global brand ambassador for TCL.