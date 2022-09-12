Manchester United’s out-of-form and out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw reportedly faces missing out on a place in England’s World Cup squad this winter.

The 27-year-old has not been at his best for the last year or so, despite being such a key player for club and country with some of the best form of his career in 2021.

Shaw had some injury troubles earlier in his career that derailed his progress, but he really found his feet under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United, and under Gareth Southgate for England, scoring the opening goal for the Three Lions in that Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

Now, however, the Daily Star suggest that Shaw currently looks set to miss out on Southgate’s next squad as they take to Qatar for the World Cup at the end of the year.

England have other options at left-back now, and it perhaps makes sense that Shaw no longer looks the obvious candidate to be first choice.

Ben Chilwell and Tyrick Mitchell are said to be ahead of Shaw in the pecking order, according to the Daily Star, while Kieran Trippier has even been used in that role in the past.