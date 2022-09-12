Manchester United were the only club interested in a transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo during the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that Man Utd were Caicedo’s main suitors, even though there have been transfer rumours linking the highly-rated young Ecuador international with other big clubs.

In the end, the Red Devils went for Casemiro from Real Madrid instead, and it remains to be seen what will happen next with Caicedo.

The 20-year-old has been hugely impressive in his time in the Premier League and could surely do a job at Old Trafford, but it seems Brighton’s stance may be an issue.

Romano insists that the Seagulls always insisted Caicedo was untouchable, though of course they have sold big names to top six sides in recent times, with Marc Cucurella moving to Chelsea this summer, and Yves Bissouma joining Tottenham, while Ben White was sold to Arsenal last year.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about Moises Caicedo and top Premier League clubs, with talk of further interest in January, so I thought I’d give my understanding of his situation,” Romano said.

“The only club interested this summer was Manchester United. They asked about Caicedo as potential option before signing Casemiro, who was the real and main priority.

“I’m not sure there will be a price tag for the player in January, as Brighton called him untouchable for the whole month of August.”