Manchester United are set to exercise the option to extend five of their players’ contracts that currently expire next summer.

United currently have twelve players who are set to leave on a free transfer next summer, and understandably, they won’t want to offload all of them without receiving any transfer fee.

Included in the twelve players out of contract are regular first-teamers David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, Fred, and Luke Shaw.

Now, according to Manchester Evening News, all five players have a clause in their contract meaning Manchester United can extend their deal by a further year, and the plan is to exercise this option for all of them.

The likes of Shaw or Fred may not be regulars for Manchester United for years to come, but allowing them to leave for free doesn’t make sense on a business level.

Tieing them down to another deal would be smart, even if it’s short-term, and due to the clause being inserted in their contract, they don’t need to offer more money in order to keep them for an additional year.