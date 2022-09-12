Newcastle make move to sign ace from rivals – his family support Toon

Newcastle have made a move to sign Sunderland academy star Chris Rigg.

The North East club have targeted up-and-coming stars since their Saudi takeover, bringing in Jordan Hackett, Jude Smith, and Alex Murphy, who are all still teenagers.

The next player they’re reportedly targeting is Sunderland academy starlet Rigg, according to Chronicle Live.

Rigg is still only 15 years old, just Newcastle are reportedly willing to pay £2.5m for the midfielder in January.

Rigg is of course a highly-rated youngster, and has already played for Sunderland’s U21 side this season.

