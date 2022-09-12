ESPN pundit Craig Burley has raised some concerns over Alexander Isak at Newcastle.

The Sweden international looked an exciting signing when he joined the Magpies this summer, but Burley believes he’s already under big pressure to deliver in front of goal.

“If we are having an under or over of 12 for £70 million, whatever it is,” said Burley. “He’s a striker they have paid a fortune for, then we have a big problem.

“If you are over or under of 12, then there is a struggle. If you are a midfielder getting 12, then it’s a decent season.

“If you are a striker getting 12, and you have played a lot of games, then it’s not particularly good – he’s an international footballer and his goal against Liverpool was fantastic, but it turns out that it’s not that difficult to score against them.”

Isak has long been rated highly in European football, and was also linked with big names like Arsenal and Barcelona before ending up at St James’ Park.

Still, the 22-year-old didn’t end on that much of a high at former club Real Sociedad, losing some form before his big-money move to Newcastle.

Clearly, the pressure is now on for this expensive and high-profile signing to deliver.