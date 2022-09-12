Premier League considering swapping stadiums for games ahead of Queen’s funeral

The Premier League are considering swapping stadiums for games being held in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral next week.

The passing of the long-reigning monarch has put a major strain on London in particular, with police numbers likely to mean football matches could not go ahead safely.

Games were called off at the weekend, and it remains to be seen which ones will be able to go ahead in the coming days, though some European matches look to be given the green light.

In terms of the Premier League, it seems there are considerations being made about swapping the venues for games such as Chelsea vs Liverpool, which could take place at Anfield rather than at Stamford Bridge in London.

It remains to be seen how realistic this is and if it can be implemented at such short notice, but with the fixture congestion ahead of this winter’s World Cup, a solution would surely be most welcome.

