Pundit drops worrying Newcastle claim after what he’s seen at St James’ Park

Injuries at Newcastle are proving to be a real issue under Eddie Howe, according to pundit Paddy Kenny.

Three of Newcastle’s most important players, Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Callum Wilson have all spent time on the sideline for Newcastle this season.

Former goalkeeper Kenny believes this has become a real issue for the North East club.

“Every club misses their best players. I think it is a real problem for Newcastle though. You are talking about three quality players all being out injured at the same time,” said Kenny, speaking to Football Insider.

Losing a few key players isn’t the biggest issue for a lot of clubs, but Newcastle do have a lack of quality in depth at the moment.

“You just hope they can come back as soon as possible because the players who are replacing them just aren’t up to scratch,” added Kenny.