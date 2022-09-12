Video: Stan Collymore responds to Premier League being postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Stan Collymore has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the Premier League being postponed during the period of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen passed away last week and preparations are being made for her funeral next Monday, with resources clearly stretched, making large sporting events, particularly in London, a big challenge at the moment.

Collymore also feels it was ultimately the right decision to make this gesture of respect…

. @StanCollymore on the #EPL and #EFL postponing games following the Queen's death ?? "It isn't about a debate on the monarchy. It's about fundamental respect." ? "Damned if they do, damned if they don't…" ? pic.twitter.com/3e90Y3hRIa — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 12, 2022

“I think to get bogged down in what was the right decision and what was the wrong decision, I think it’s more about what was the respectful decision.

“I think that whenever that there are events that tip a balance, if you like … just take a step back … football did not make the wrong decision. Every one of those sports and institutions made the decision that they felt was right for them at the time.

“You could be forgiven for thinking with those organisations that we’re damned if we do and we’re damned if we don’t.”