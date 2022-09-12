Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is supposedly not a huge fan of Emerson Royal despite continuing to play him this season.

The Brazilian has been an inconsistent performer during his time at Spurs, and many will have expected him to be replaced this summer.

That didn’t happen, but Paul Brown of the Daily Star has admitted that Conte is still somewhat unconvinced by the player.

“It’s no secret that Conte is not the biggest fan of Emerson Royal, so to see him starting every week might be a surprise to some Spurs fans. But he must be doing something right,” Brown told Give Me Sport.

It will be interesting to see if Emerson can keep his place in Conte’s starting XI, but Spurs fans will surely be expecting and hoping for new signings in that department soon.