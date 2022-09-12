Tottenham star is likely to leave the club in January

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura is likely to leave the club during the January transfer window.

With the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison within the last 12 months, Lucas Moura has found himself pushed down the pecking order at Tottenham.

The Brazilian is responsible for some iconic moments at Tottenham, including the sensational comeback in the Champions League against Ajax.

However, due to a lack of game time, the Brazilian could search for a move in the near future, and according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Moura could be sold during the January transfer window.

“Yes, there’s a real chance that he could possibly leave. Lucas Moura has been a good player for Tottenham in fits and bursts, but he has maybe not been as consistent as he possibly could be for some Tottenham fans,” said O’Rourke, speaking to GiveMeSport.

Moura recently turned 30 years old, so spending the latter stages of his career sitting on Tottenham’s bench may not be of interest to the Brazilian.

However, according to Football Insider, Tottenham did reject deadline day offers from Newcastle and Aston Villa, but a permanent transfer in January may be more appealing to the North London club.

  1. ‘Is likely to leave’ becomes ‘could’ leave. You might as well put ‘might stay’. What a pathetic and pointless article as usual

    Reply

