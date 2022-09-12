Arsenal transfer target throws strop after manager once again refuses to bring him on

Arsenal transfer target Marco Asensio threw a strop after Carlo Ancelotti once again refused to bring him on in Real Madrid’s most recent game.

Asensio’s contract at Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season. The Spanish midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club and according to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal were interested in the Spaniard during the summer transfer window.

Asensio has spent the majority of the season sitting on the Real Madrid bench, managing just eight minutes in the league so far.

Understandably, the Spanish international is growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of game time, and Asensio couldn’t hold back his anger in their most recent game at the weekend.

ASENSIO is leaving for free next summer. His Real Madrid time has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/dKlza96n5W — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) September 11, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti came out and spoke about the incident following the conclusion of the game. “Asensio’s anger for not playing? I agree with him, so I’ll keep it in mind,” said Ancelotti, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Interestingly, Ancelotti understands Asensio’s frustration, so it will be interesting to see whether he is given the game time he feels he deserves in the near future, or whether we see the likes of Arsenal firm up their interest due to his lack of game time.