Video: Stan Collymore explains fascinating encounter with Graham Potter and describes Chelsea appointment as a “masterstroke”

Stan Collymore has given his insight into an encounter he had with new Chelsea manager Graham Potter, and describes the appointment as a “masterstroke”. 

Potter recently took over from Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager after the latter was sacked following an inconsistent start to the season.

Many were shocked at the news that Tuchel was relieved of his duties, and the appointment of Potter has already raised some eyebrows.

However, Collymore has no doubts about the former Brighton manager, especially after meeting him whilst on holiday.

“So I think it’s a masterstroke,” said Collymore, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, after describing an encounter he had with Potter.

Collymore emphasises the hard-working character that Potter is, and despite not having the most illustrious career as a player, he’s now been given the opportunity at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, to prove himself one the biggest stage.

“What came across was an incredibly hard-working and diligent man,” added Collymore when describing the new Chelsea boss.

 

