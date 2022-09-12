Video: Stan Collymore responds to claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold should be moved into midfield for Liverpool

Stan Collymore has responded to claims that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold should be moved into a midfield role.

With Liverpool struggling so far this season, Alexander-Arnold’s performances have come under criticism.

The England international is undoubtedly one of the most exciting, creative full-backs in world football, but questions have been asked as to whether he has the defensive ability to match.

Former Liverpool player Collymore has had his say on whether Alexander-Arnold should be moved into midfield, to limit the amount of defending he is forced to do in a game.

As Collymore mentioned, 99% of Alexander-Arnold’s game is near perfect, and in a struggling Liverpool side, his defensive weakness will get exposed slightly.

However, if the whole team improves, and Liverpool have more control in games, the issues Trent may have defensively won’t be so prominent.

