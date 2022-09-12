Video: Wolves announce the signing of Diego Costa with wolf themed video

Wolves announced the signing of Diego Costa on a free transfer after new signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a knee injury.

Wolves had to act fast after Kalajdzic was ruled out for a significant period with an ACL injury, so they decided to bring in former Chelsea striker Costa.

In the modern world, clubs like to produce exciting, engaging announcement videos for their new signings, and Wolves took it to the next level with their Costa announcement, as seen in the video below.

Costa is known for his fiery character, so it’s fair to say the announcement video was relevant to the Spaniard.