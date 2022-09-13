Another big Premier League match could be postponed

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that his team’s trip to Arsenal could be postponed because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Arsenal’s Europa League match has been postponed due to a lack of police officials being available. The police force is expected to be busy with the funeral of the Queen.

Therefore, Arsenal vs PSV could be scheduled for October 19th, the day when Arsenal and Man City were supposed to face each other.

Now, the Arsenal vs Man City match could be played next year because of the schedule congestion.

“The Premier League has the ability to find room for the fixtures,” said Guardiola.

“Maybe the Tottenham game will be in February or March because now I think it’s not possible. We will find a way.

“There’s Carabao Cup, FA Cups at that moment – but we will find a way, we are going to play this postponed game, it’s not a problem.

“Always the fixtures were so tight every season.

“Now it’s different because we stop – not the players but the backroom staff are going to stop and have a break in the winter time, like how it normally is in Germany.”