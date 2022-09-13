Arsenal confident of rearranging PSV fixture despite no date currently being available

Arsenal are reportedly confident of rearranging their postponed fixture with PSV despite no dates currently being available, and with the threat of a 3-0 defeat if the game has to be forfeited.

The Gunners were due to play PSV at the Emirates Stadium this Thursday night, but the club now needs to find a solution amid the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, following her death last week.

London is set to be particularly busy as the country prepares for the Queen’s funeral next Monday, and it has put football teams in the capital under strain as games have had to be postponed due to a lack of available police.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are confident they will be able to make this work, but it may mean postponing other fixtures so that the PSV game can take place instead of them.

The games mentioned in the report are a Premier League fixture against Manchester City on October 19th, or a Carabao Cup fixture against Brighton on November 9th.