“Arteta will be more than happy” with surprise decision on Arsenal star, says pundit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the surprise decision of the Brazilian national team not to call up Gabriel Jesus.

The South American giants have a host of world class attacking players to choose from, and it seems Gunners ace Jesus has not made the cut for the latest squad.

While this is likely to be a personal blow for the former Manchester City man, pundit Alan Hutton says that Arteta will be happy about it as it means less risk of losing the player to injury during international matches.

This is going to be a hectic first half of the season due to the pressure to get a certain number of matches played before the break for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

With that in mind, Arsenal fans will surely be pleased that Jesus isn’t going to be having to take part in even more games, and Hutton thinks Arteta will have the same view.

“100 per cent, no manager wants to see their players go away,” the former Aston Villa and Scotland defender told Football Insider.

“They know players want to play international football but there’s always that nervousness about injuries. He’s such an important player for Arsenal at this moment in time.

“I can’t believe that he’s not been called up. I’m trying to think if there’s a reason behind it or what but he’s been on fire this season. So I think Arteta will be more than happy that he’s not losing his top star to international duty.“